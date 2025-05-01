Which of the following are the two main categories of operations within a company in the context of accounting?
A
Operating and non-operating activities
B
Operating and administrative activities
C
Operating and investing activities
D
Operating and financing activities
1
Understand the context of the question: In accounting, companies categorize their operations to better analyze financial performance and cash flow. The two main categories are typically related to how a company generates revenue and manages its resources.
Define 'Operating Activities': These are the primary activities involved in running the business, such as selling goods or services, paying employees, and managing day-to-day expenses. They are directly related to the core business operations.
Define 'Non-Operating Activities': These include activities that are not part of the core business operations, such as interest income, dividend income, or gains and losses from investments. These activities are secondary to the main business functions.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the provided choices and identify which ones do not align with the standard accounting categories. For example, 'Operating and administrative activities' is incorrect because administrative activities are part of operating activities, not a separate category.
Select the correct answer: Based on the definitions, the correct categories are 'Operating and non-operating activities,' as these encompass the main and secondary operations within a company in the context of accounting.
