Which of the following is a potential liability associated with business ownership?
A
Sales revenue
B
Retained earnings
C
Accounts payable
D
Inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of liabilities in financial accounting. A liability is an obligation that a business owes to external parties, typically arising from past transactions or events, and is expected to be settled through the transfer of assets, services, or other economic benefits.
Review the options provided in the problem: Sales revenue, Retained earnings, Accounts payable, and Inventory. Determine which of these represents a liability.
Recognize that 'Sales revenue' is an income account, representing the earnings generated from selling goods or services, and is not a liability.
Understand that 'Retained earnings' is part of equity, representing the accumulated profits of the business that have not been distributed to shareholders, and is not a liability.
Identify 'Accounts payable' as a liability because it represents amounts owed by the business to suppliers or creditors for goods or services received but not yet paid for. Inventory, on the other hand, is an asset, as it represents goods available for sale or use in production.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian