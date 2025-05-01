both current assets and current liabilities decrease by the same amount
B
current assets increase while current liabilities remain unchanged
C
current assets decrease and current liabilities increase
D
current liabilities increase while current assets remain unchanged
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net working capital (NWC): Net working capital is calculated as the difference between current assets and current liabilities. The formula is: . It represents the liquidity available to a company for day-to-day operations.
Analyze the impact of changes in current assets and current liabilities on NWC: If current assets increase while current liabilities remain unchanged, the difference between the two (NWC) will increase. Conversely, if current liabilities increase while current assets remain unchanged, NWC will decrease.
Evaluate the first scenario: If both current assets and current liabilities decrease by the same amount, the difference between them (NWC) remains unchanged because the reduction is proportional.
Evaluate the second scenario: If current assets increase while current liabilities remain unchanged, the difference between them (NWC) increases. This aligns with the correct answer provided in the problem.
Evaluate the remaining scenarios: If current assets decrease and current liabilities increase, NWC decreases. Similarly, if current liabilities increase while current assets remain unchanged, NWC decreases. These scenarios do not result in an increase in NWC.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian