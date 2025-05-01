The impact of technology on internal controls includes:
A
Making risk assessment unnecessary
B
Eliminating the need for monitoring internal controls
C
Enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of control activities through automation
D
Reducing the importance of the control environment component
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of technology in internal controls: Technology is used to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of control activities, often through automation, which reduces human error and enhances accuracy.
Clarify the concept of risk assessment: Technology does not make risk assessment unnecessary. Risk assessment remains a critical component of internal controls to identify and address potential risks.
Explain the importance of monitoring internal controls: Technology does not eliminate the need for monitoring internal controls. Monitoring ensures that controls are functioning as intended and helps identify any deficiencies.
Discuss the control environment component: Technology does not reduce the importance of the control environment. The control environment sets the tone for the organization and influences the effectiveness of all other components of internal control.
Conclude with the correct impact: Technology enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of control activities through automation, which is the correct answer in this context.
