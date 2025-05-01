Which of the following is one of the five components of internal control as defined by the COSO framework?
A
Control Environment
B
Asset Valuation
C
Financial Reporting
D
Budgetary Control
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the COSO framework: The Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) developed a framework for internal control, which is widely used in financial accounting and auditing. It identifies five key components of internal control.
List the five components of internal control as defined by COSO: These are Control Environment, Risk Assessment, Control Activities, Information and Communication, and Monitoring Activities.
Analyze the options provided in the question: The options are Control Environment, Asset Valuation, Financial Reporting, and Budgetary Control. Compare each option to the five components of internal control.
Recognize that 'Control Environment' is one of the five components of internal control as defined by COSO. The control environment sets the tone of an organization, influencing the control consciousness of its people.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Control Environment' because it directly matches one of the five components of internal control in the COSO framework.
