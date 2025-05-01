Which of the following is NOT an internal control activity for cash?
A
Depositing all cash receipts daily
B
Recording cash receipts in the sales journal only at year-end
C
Performing regular bank reconciliations
D
Requiring two signatures on checks
Understand the concept of internal control activities for cash. Internal controls are procedures and policies implemented by a company to safeguard assets, ensure accurate financial reporting, and promote operational efficiency.
Review each option provided in the problem and evaluate whether it aligns with the principles of internal control for cash. Internal controls typically include timely recording of transactions, segregation of duties, regular reconciliations, and authorization procedures.
Option 1: Depositing all cash receipts daily. This is a strong internal control activity because it ensures cash is promptly secured and reduces the risk of theft or mismanagement.
Option 3: Performing regular bank reconciliations. This is another effective internal control activity as it helps identify discrepancies between the company's records and the bank's records, ensuring accuracy and detecting potential fraud.
Option 4: Requiring two signatures on checks. This is a segregation of duties measure, which is a key internal control activity to prevent unauthorized transactions. Compare these to Option 2: Recording cash receipts in the sales journal only at year-end, which delays recording and increases the risk of errors or fraud, making it NOT an internal control activity.
