Which of the following is a proper control for over-the-counter cash receipts?
A
Permitting only one employee to count and deposit cash at the end of the shift
B
Using a cash register that prints a receipt for each transaction
C
Storing cash in an unlocked drawer until the end of the day
D
Allowing employees to handle cash and record transactions without supervision
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal controls: Internal controls are procedures and mechanisms designed to safeguard assets, ensure accurate financial reporting, and promote operational efficiency. In the context of cash receipts, controls help prevent theft, fraud, and errors.
Evaluate the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it aligns with the principles of effective internal controls. Effective controls typically involve segregation of duties, physical safeguards, and proper documentation.
Analyze the first option: Permitting only one employee to count and deposit cash at the end of the shift does not align with segregation of duties, which is a key principle of internal controls. This option increases the risk of theft or errors.
Analyze the second option: Using a cash register that prints a receipt for each transaction is a proper control. It provides documentation for each transaction, ensures accountability, and reduces the risk of errors or fraud.
Analyze the remaining options: Storing cash in an unlocked drawer until the end of the day lacks physical safeguards and increases the risk of theft. Allowing employees to handle cash and record transactions without supervision violates the principle of oversight and segregation of duties.
