Understand the concept of reorder point: The reorder point is the inventory level at which a new order should be placed to replenish stock before it runs out. It is calculated using the formula: .
Analyze the impact of lead time: Lead time is the time it takes for an order to be delivered after it is placed. If lead time decreases, the reorder point will fall because less inventory is needed to cover the shorter waiting period.
Consider the demand rate: If the demand rate increases, the reorder point will rise because more inventory is needed to meet the higher demand during the lead time.
Evaluate the safety stock: Safety stock is the buffer inventory kept to prevent stockouts due to uncertainties. If safety stock increases, the reorder point will also increase because the buffer inventory adds to the total reorder point.
Assess the order quantity: The order quantity does not directly affect the reorder point calculation. It determines how much inventory is ordered but does not influence when the order is placed.
Watch next
Master Inventory Errors with a bite sized video explanation from Brian