To reduce the cost of holding too much inventory, many companies have implemented which of the following inventory management systems?
A
Specific identification method
B
Periodic inventory system
C
Weighted average cost method
D
Just-in-Time (JIT) inventory system
1
Understand the concept of inventory management systems: Inventory management systems are methods used by companies to control and optimize the storage, ordering, and usage of inventory to reduce costs and improve efficiency.
Learn about the Just-in-Time (JIT) inventory system: JIT is a strategy where companies maintain minimal inventory levels and receive goods only as they are needed for production or sales. This reduces holding costs and minimizes waste.
Compare JIT with other inventory methods: Specific identification, periodic inventory system, and weighted average cost method are accounting methods for tracking inventory costs, but they do not directly address reducing inventory holding costs like JIT does.
Recognize the purpose of JIT: The primary goal of JIT is to align inventory levels closely with actual demand, ensuring that companies do not overstock or understock, which can lead to cost inefficiencies.
Apply the concept: When asked about inventory management systems aimed at reducing holding costs, identify JIT as the correct answer because it focuses on minimizing inventory levels and associated costs.
