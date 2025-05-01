Car lease agreements come with a stipulation that you must pay a penalty if you ___________.
A
return the car in perfect condition
B
purchase the car at the end of the lease
C
exceed the agreed-upon mileage limit
D
make all payments on time
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of car lease agreements: A car lease is a contractual agreement where the lessee pays for the use of a vehicle over a specified period, with certain conditions outlined in the contract.
Identify the stipulations commonly included in car lease agreements. These typically include mileage limits, maintenance requirements, and payment schedules.
Focus on the specific penalty clause mentioned in the problem. Penalties are often imposed for exceeding the agreed-upon mileage limit, as this can lead to additional wear and tear on the vehicle.
Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing their relevance to penalties. Returning the car in perfect condition, purchasing the car at the end of the lease, or making all payments on time are not actions that typically incur penalties.
Conclude that the correct answer is related to exceeding the agreed-upon mileage limit, as this is a standard penalty clause in car lease agreements.
