An agreement to provide consulting services for a fee
B
A document that records the sale of company shares
C
A contract to purchase inventory on credit
D
An agreement where the lessor conveys the right to use an asset to the lessee for a specified period in exchange for payment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a lease contract: A lease is a legal agreement where the owner of an asset (lessor) allows another party (lessee) to use the asset for a specific period in exchange for payment.
Differentiate a lease contract from other types of agreements: It is not related to consulting services, sale of shares, or purchasing inventory on credit. Instead, it focuses on granting the right to use an asset.
Recognize the key elements of a lease contract: These include the lessor, the lessee, the asset being leased, the lease term, and the payment terms.
Identify the correct description: A lease contract is best described as an agreement where the lessor conveys the right to use an asset to the lessee for a specified period in exchange for payment.
Apply this understanding to similar scenarios: When analyzing contracts, look for terms that specify asset usage, payment, and duration to determine if it qualifies as a lease agreement.
