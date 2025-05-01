A strategy used by managers to ______ is to generate resources.
A
reduce financial reporting errors
B
improve operational efficiency
C
create value for the company
D
achieve organizational goals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the question to understand the context. The question is asking about a strategy used by managers to achieve certain objectives, such as reducing financial reporting errors, improving operational efficiency, creating value for the company, or achieving organizational goals.
Step 2: Consider the role of managers in financial accounting and organizational strategy. Managers often focus on creating value for the company as a primary goal, which encompasses improving operational efficiency and achieving organizational goals.
Step 3: Reflect on how generating resources ties into the options provided. Generating resources is a key activity that supports creating value for the company, as it enables investment in operations, innovation, and achieving broader organizational goals.
Step 4: Evaluate the options provided in the question. While reducing financial reporting errors and improving operational efficiency are important, they are typically sub-goals that contribute to the overarching goal of creating value for the company.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer aligns with the broader strategic objective of managers, which is to create value for the company. This involves generating resources and leveraging them effectively to achieve organizational goals.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian