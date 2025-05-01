Which of the following is a disadvantage of a company going public?
A
Greater access to capital markets
B
Increased regulatory scrutiny and reporting requirements
C
Ability to use shares as acquisition currency
D
Enhanced public image and credibility
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'going public': When a company goes public, it means it offers its shares to the public through an initial public offering (IPO). This process has advantages and disadvantages.
Identify the advantages listed in the options: Greater access to capital markets, ability to use shares as acquisition currency, and enhanced public image and credibility are all benefits of going public.
Focus on the disadvantage: Increased regulatory scrutiny and reporting requirements. When a company goes public, it must comply with strict regulations, including filing financial statements, adhering to corporate governance standards, and undergoing audits.
Compare the options: Evaluate each option to determine which one represents a disadvantage. The other options highlight benefits, while 'Increased regulatory scrutiny and reporting requirements' is clearly a drawback.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is 'Increased regulatory scrutiny and reporting requirements' because it represents a challenge or disadvantage that companies face when they go public.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian