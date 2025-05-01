Low overhead costs are typically an advantage of which type of business?
A
Partnership
B
Nonprofit organization
C
Sole proprietorship
D
Corporation
1
Understand the concept of overhead costs: Overhead costs are expenses that are not directly tied to the production of goods or services, such as rent, utilities, and administrative expenses.
Analyze the characteristics of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual. It typically has lower overhead costs because it does not require complex administrative structures or compliance with extensive regulations.
Compare with other business types: Partnerships, corporations, and nonprofit organizations often have higher overhead costs due to factors like shared management, legal requirements, or operational complexity.
Recognize why sole proprietorships have an advantage: Sole proprietorships are simpler to manage and operate, which reduces the need for additional expenses like legal fees, board meetings, or extensive reporting.
Conclude that low overhead costs are a key advantage of sole proprietorships, making them an efficient choice for small-scale operations or individual entrepreneurs.
