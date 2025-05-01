Which type of accounting does a business usually need to provide to secure a bank loan to fund its operations?
A
Cost accounting
B
Tax accounting
C
Managerial accounting
D
Financial accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of financial accounting: Financial accounting focuses on providing accurate and standardized financial information about a business's performance and position to external parties, such as investors, creditors, and banks.
Recognize the requirements of banks for loan approval: Banks typically require financial statements prepared under financial accounting standards, such as the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement, to assess the financial health and creditworthiness of a business.
Differentiate financial accounting from other types of accounting: Cost accounting is used internally to analyze costs, tax accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws, and managerial accounting aids internal decision-making. Financial accounting, however, is specifically designed for external reporting.
Understand why financial accounting is essential for securing a loan: Financial accounting provides transparency and reliability, which are critical for banks to evaluate the risk and feasibility of lending money to a business.
Conclude that financial accounting is the correct type of accounting needed to secure a bank loan, as it provides the necessary financial reports and data required by external parties like banks.
