Which quadrant in the BCG matrix represents business units that are definite keepers?
A
Dogs
B
Stars
C
Cash Cows
D
Question Marks
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the BCG matrix: The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) matrix is a strategic tool used to analyze a company's business units based on market growth rate and relative market share. It categorizes business units into four quadrants: Stars, Cash Cows, Question Marks, and Dogs.
Define each quadrant: Stars represent high market growth and high market share, Cash Cows represent low market growth but high market share, Question Marks represent high market growth but low market share, and Dogs represent low market growth and low market share.
Focus on the 'definite keepers': Business units that are considered 'definite keepers' are those that generate consistent revenue and require minimal investment. These are typically Cash Cows, as they have a strong market position in a mature market.
Explain why Cash Cows are keepers: Cash Cows provide steady cash flow and profitability, which can be used to fund other business units or strategic initiatives. They are essential for maintaining financial stability within the company.
Review the other quadrants: Stars require significant investment to maintain their position, Question Marks need careful evaluation to determine their potential, and Dogs are often divested due to their low profitability. This reinforces why Cash Cows are the 'definite keepers' in the BCG matrix.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian