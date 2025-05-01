Which of the following is one measure of liquidity?
A
Gross Profit Margin
B
Debt-to-Equity Ratio
C
Net Sales
D
Current Ratio
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of liquidity: Liquidity refers to a company's ability to meet its short-term obligations using its current assets. Measures of liquidity help assess whether a company can pay off its debts as they come due.
Review the definition of the Current Ratio: The Current Ratio is a widely used measure of liquidity. It is calculated as the ratio of current assets to current liabilities, expressed as: . This ratio indicates how many times a company’s current assets can cover its current liabilities.
Compare the given options: Gross Profit Margin measures profitability, Debt-to-Equity Ratio assesses financial leverage, and Net Sales is a measure of revenue. None of these directly measure liquidity. The Current Ratio, however, is specifically designed to evaluate liquidity.
Understand why the Current Ratio is the correct answer: A higher Current Ratio indicates better liquidity, as it shows the company has more current assets relative to its current liabilities. This makes it a reliable measure of liquidity.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the definitions and purposes of the given options, the Current Ratio is the correct measure of liquidity because it directly evaluates the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations.
