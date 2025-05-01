Earnings before interest (EBI) adjusts net income for which one of the following groups of items?
A
Adds back dividends and subtracts capital gains
B
Adds back interest expense and subtracts interest income
C
Adds back taxes and depreciation
D
Subtracts cost of goods sold and operating expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Earnings Before Interest (EBI): EBI is a measure of a company's profitability that excludes the effects of interest expenses and interest income. It focuses on the operating performance of the business.
Identify the adjustments made to net income to calculate EBI: EBI adds back interest expense because it is excluded from operating performance, and subtracts interest income because it is not part of core operations.
Review the incorrect options: Dividends and capital gains are not related to operating performance, so they are not adjusted in EBI. Similarly, taxes and depreciation are excluded from EBI calculations, as they are not directly tied to operating results.
Clarify why cost of goods sold and operating expenses are not subtracted: These items are already accounted for in net income, so they are not adjusted separately when calculating EBI.
Conclude that the correct adjustment group for EBI is: Adds back interest expense and subtracts interest income, as these adjustments isolate the operating performance of the business.
