Which of the following items is subtracted from gross sales to calculate net sales?
A
Operating expenses
B
Sales returns and allowances
C
Interest income
D
Cost of goods sold
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gross sales: Gross sales represent the total revenue generated from sales before any deductions.
Learn about net sales: Net sales are calculated by subtracting specific deductions from gross sales. These deductions typically include sales returns, allowances, and discounts.
Identify the relevant deduction: Sales returns and allowances are amounts deducted from gross sales due to returned goods or price adjustments. These directly impact net sales calculation.
Exclude unrelated items: Operating expenses, interest income, and cost of goods sold are not subtracted from gross sales to calculate net sales. They are used in other parts of the financial statement, such as operating income or net income calculations.
Apply the formula for net sales: Net Sales = Gross Sales - Sales Returns and Allowances - Discounts (if applicable).
