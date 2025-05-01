Net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) is defined as which of the following?
A
Gross profit minus operating expenses
B
Net income plus interest expense
C
Net sales minus cost of goods sold
D
Operating income multiplied by (1 - tax rate)
1
Understand the concept of Net Operating Profit After Taxes (NOPAT): NOPAT is a measure of a company's profitability that excludes the impact of debt financing and focuses solely on operating performance. It is calculated by adjusting operating income for taxes.
Identify the formula for NOPAT: The formula is NOPAT = Operating Income × (1 - Tax Rate). This formula adjusts operating income to reflect the taxes that would be paid if the company had no debt.
Break down the components of the formula: Operating Income represents the profit generated from core business operations before interest and taxes. The Tax Rate is the percentage of income paid as taxes, and (1 - Tax Rate) represents the portion of income retained after taxes.
Compare the given options to the formula: Evaluate each option to see if it matches the formula. For example, 'Gross profit minus operating expenses' does not account for taxes, 'Net income plus interest expense' includes non-operating items, and 'Net sales minus cost of goods sold' represents gross profit, not operating income.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Operating income multiplied by (1 - tax rate)' because it aligns with the formula for NOPAT and accurately reflects the concept of post-tax operating profitability.
