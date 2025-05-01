Which of the following is the major advantage of ownership in severalty?
A
Automatic right of survivorship
B
Shared liability among multiple owners
C
Easier transfer of ownership due to multiple parties
D
Complete control over the property by a single owner
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of ownership in severalty: Ownership in severalty refers to property owned by a single individual, rather than jointly with others. This type of ownership provides the owner with exclusive rights and responsibilities over the property.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Each option represents a potential advantage of ownership in severalty. Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the characteristics of sole ownership.
Option 1: Automatic right of survivorship. This is typically associated with joint ownership, such as joint tenancy, where ownership passes to the surviving owner(s) upon the death of one owner. It does not apply to ownership in severalty.
Option 2: Shared liability among multiple owners. This is a feature of co-ownership, where multiple parties share the financial and legal responsibilities of the property. Ownership in severalty does not involve shared liability, as there is only one owner.
Option 3: Complete control over the property by a single owner. This is the defining characteristic of ownership in severalty. The single owner has full control over decisions related to the property without needing consent from others.
