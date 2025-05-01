Which of the following is NOT an element of installment credit?
A
A single lump-sum payment at the end of the term
B
Regular periodic payments
C
A fixed repayment schedule
D
Interest charged on outstanding balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of installment credit: Installment credit is a type of loan where the borrower agrees to repay the loan in regular periodic payments over a fixed term, including interest on the outstanding balance.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a characteristic of installment credit. You need to identify which one does NOT align with the definition of installment credit.
Option 1: 'A single lump-sum payment at the end of the term' - This does not align with installment credit because installment credit involves regular periodic payments, not a single lump-sum payment.
Option 2: 'Regular periodic payments' - This is a key feature of installment credit, where payments are made at regular intervals.
Option 3: 'A fixed repayment schedule' and Option 4: 'Interest charged on outstanding balance' - Both are characteristics of installment credit, as the repayment schedule is fixed and interest is charged on the remaining balance.
