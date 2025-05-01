Demonstrating accountability in business implies which of the following?
A
Maximizing profits at any cost
B
Focusing solely on tax minimization strategies
C
Maintaining accurate and transparent financial records
D
Delegating all financial responsibilities to external auditors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accountability in business, which refers to the responsibility of businesses to act ethically and transparently in their financial practices.
Recognize that accountability involves maintaining accurate and transparent financial records, which are essential for stakeholders to trust the business and for compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.
Eliminate incorrect options such as 'Maximizing profits at any cost' and 'Focusing solely on tax minimization strategies,' as these do not align with ethical accountability principles.
Understand that delegating all financial responsibilities to external auditors does not demonstrate accountability, as the business itself must ensure transparency and accuracy in its financial records.
Conclude that maintaining accurate and transparent financial records is the correct answer, as it reflects the core principle of accountability in business.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian