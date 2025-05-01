Which type of evidence provides the highest level of assurance in an attestation engagement?
A
Evidence obtained directly by the auditor, such as physical inspection
B
Evidence obtained from prior period audit reports
C
Oral representations made by management
D
Evidence obtained from internal documents prepared by the client
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: In an attestation engagement, the auditor evaluates evidence to provide assurance on the subject matter. The quality of evidence is critical, and it is assessed based on its reliability and relevance.
Recognize the hierarchy of evidence reliability: Evidence obtained directly by the auditor is generally considered the most reliable because it is less prone to bias or manipulation. Examples include physical inspection, observation, and recalculation.
Evaluate the other options: Evidence from prior period audit reports is less reliable because it is historical and may not reflect the current situation. Oral representations made by management are the least reliable because they are not verifiable. Internal documents prepared by the client are more reliable than oral representations but less reliable than evidence obtained directly by the auditor.
Focus on the key principle: The highest level of assurance comes from evidence that is obtained directly by the auditor, as it is independent and verifiable.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the hierarchy of evidence reliability, the correct answer is 'Evidence obtained directly by the auditor, such as physical inspection,' as it provides the highest level of assurance in an attestation engagement.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian