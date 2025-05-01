Which of the following is NOT an example of a financial strategic objective?
A
Increase annual revenue by $2 million
B
Achieve a 15% return on equity
C
Increase market share by 10% over the next year
D
Reduce operating expenses by 5%
1
Understand the concept of financial strategic objectives: These are goals related to the financial performance of a company, such as revenue growth, profitability, cost reduction, or return on investment.
Analyze each option provided in the problem to determine whether it aligns with financial strategic objectives. For example, 'Increase annual revenue by $2 million' is a financial goal because it directly relates to revenue growth.
Evaluate 'Achieve a 15% return on equity': This is a financial strategic objective because it measures profitability and efficiency in generating returns for shareholders.
Consider 'Reduce operating expenses by 5%': This is also a financial strategic objective because it focuses on cost reduction, which impacts the company's financial performance.
Identify 'Increase market share by 10% over the next year': This is NOT a financial strategic objective because market share is a non-financial metric related to competitive positioning rather than direct financial performance.
