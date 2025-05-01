Understand the concept of C corporations: A C corporation is a legal structure for a corporation in which the owners, or shareholders, are taxed separately from the entity. This structure allows the corporation to retain earnings and distribute them as dividends.
Review the options provided in the problem: The question asks about how earnings of C corporations can be handled. The options include exclusion from taxable income, distribution as dividends, recording as a liability, or direct deduction from net sales.
Analyze the option 'Excluded from taxable income': Earnings of C corporations are subject to corporate income tax and cannot be excluded from taxable income. This option is incorrect.
Evaluate the option 'Distributed to shareholders as dividends': C corporations can distribute their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. These dividends are then taxed at the shareholder level, making this option correct.
Assess the remaining options: 'Recorded as a liability on the balance sheet' is incorrect because earnings are recorded as equity, not liabilities. 'Directly deducted from net sales' is also incorrect because earnings are calculated after deducting expenses from net sales, not directly deducted from net sales.
