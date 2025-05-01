The break-even point can be expressed as sales in units or:
A
sales in inventory
B
sales in gross profit
C
sales in liabilities
D
sales in dollars
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of break-even point: The break-even point is the level of sales at which total revenues equal total costs, resulting in no profit or loss.
Recognize the two common ways to express the break-even point: It can be expressed as sales in units (number of units sold) or sales in dollars (total revenue).
Clarify why 'sales in dollars' is correct: Sales in dollars refers to the total revenue required to cover all fixed and variable costs, which aligns with the definition of the break-even point.
Eliminate incorrect options: 'Sales in inventory' refers to stock levels, 'sales in gross profit' refers to profit after deducting cost of goods sold, and 'sales in liabilities' refers to obligations owed, none of which define the break-even point.
Conclude that the break-even point can be expressed as sales in units or sales in dollars, as these directly relate to the financial equilibrium of costs and revenues.
