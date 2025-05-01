Unfavorable activity variances may not indicate bad performance because:
A
they indicate that actual costs were lower than budgeted costs.
B
the variance could be due to higher-than-expected sales volume, which is generally positive.
C
they always result from errors in accounting records.
D
they show that the company is overperforming in all areas.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of activity variances: Activity variances occur when there is a difference between the budgeted activity level and the actual activity level. These variances can be favorable or unfavorable depending on the context.
Analyze the meaning of 'unfavorable activity variances': An unfavorable activity variance means that the actual activity level was higher than the budgeted level, which could lead to higher costs. However, this does not necessarily indicate bad performance.
Consider the relationship between sales volume and activity variances: Higher-than-expected sales volume can lead to increased activity levels, which may result in unfavorable variances. However, higher sales volume is generally positive for the company as it indicates better revenue generation.
Evaluate the statement about accounting errors: Unfavorable activity variances do not always result from errors in accounting records. They are often a natural outcome of differences between planned and actual activity levels.
Conclude why unfavorable activity variances may not indicate bad performance: The variance could be due to higher-than-expected sales volume, which is a positive indicator of the company's performance, rather than an issue with operational efficiency or accounting errors.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian