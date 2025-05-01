Which of the following is calculated as revenues minus expenses?
A
Net Income
B
Net Sales
C
Operating Income
D
Gross Profit
Understand the concept of Net Income: Net Income is the amount of money a company earns after subtracting all expenses, including operating expenses, taxes, and interest, from its total revenues.
Review the formula for Net Income: Net Income = Revenues - Expenses. This formula represents the calculation of the company's profitability after all costs are accounted for.
Compare Net Income with other terms: Net Sales refers to total sales minus returns, allowances, and discounts. Operating Income is derived from operating revenues minus operating expenses. Gross Profit is calculated as revenues minus the cost of goods sold (COGS).
Identify the key difference: Net Income specifically accounts for all expenses, not just operating expenses or COGS, making it the most comprehensive measure of profitability among the options provided.
Conclude that the correct answer to the question is Net Income, as it is calculated as revenues minus expenses, encompassing all costs incurred by the business.
