Sales promotions include all of the following except:
A
Rebates
B
Advertising expenses
C
Coupons
D
Contests
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of sales promotions: Sales promotions are marketing strategies designed to boost sales or attract customers. They typically include incentives or offers to encourage purchases.
Identify common examples of sales promotions: Rebates, coupons, and contests are all examples of sales promotions because they provide direct incentives to customers to purchase products or services.
Clarify the role of advertising expenses: Advertising expenses are costs incurred to promote a product or service through various media channels, such as TV, radio, or online ads. These are not considered sales promotions because they do not directly offer incentives to customers.
Compare advertising expenses with sales promotions: While advertising expenses aim to create awareness and interest in a product, sales promotions focus on providing immediate incentives to drive purchases.
Conclude that advertising expenses are not part of sales promotions: Based on the definitions and examples, advertising expenses are excluded from the category of sales promotions.
