Users of accounting information can be divided into two main groups. These groups include:
A
Internal users and external users
B
Government users and non-government users
C
Public users and private users
D
Financial users and managerial users
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of users of accounting information: Accounting information is used by various stakeholders to make decisions. These stakeholders are broadly categorized into two main groups based on their relationship to the organization.
Define internal users: Internal users are individuals within the organization, such as managers, employees, and executives, who use accounting information to make operational and strategic decisions.
Define external users: External users are individuals or entities outside the organization, such as investors, creditors, regulatory agencies, and the public, who rely on accounting information to assess the organization's financial health and performance.
Compare the options provided: Analyze each option to determine which correctly categorizes the users of accounting information. For example, 'Internal users and external users' is the correct categorization, while the other options do not align with the standard classification in accounting.
Conclude the correct answer: Based on the definitions and comparison, the correct answer is 'Internal users and external users,' as this is the widely accepted classification in financial accounting.
