A discount only for the initial order is called a _______.
A
introductory discount
B
cash discount
C
quantity discount
D
trade discount
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of discounts in financial accounting. Discounts are reductions in the price of goods or services offered by sellers to buyers under specific conditions.
Step 2: Review the types of discounts mentioned in the problem: introductory discount, cash discount, quantity discount, and trade discount. Each has a distinct purpose and application.
Step 3: Define 'introductory discount': This is a discount offered only for the initial order to attract new customers or encourage first-time purchases.
Step 4: Compare the definition of 'introductory discount' with the other options: 'cash discount' is offered for prompt payment, 'quantity discount' is given for purchasing in bulk, and 'trade discount' is provided to wholesalers or retailers.
Step 5: Based on the definitions, identify that the discount offered only for the initial order aligns with the concept of an 'introductory discount'.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian