Which type of accounting focuses on activities related to sourcing income and raising funds for a business?
A
Finance accounting
B
Financial accounting
C
Fund accounting
D
Managerial accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of each type of accounting mentioned in the problem: Financial accounting, Finance accounting, Fund accounting, and Managerial accounting.
Financial accounting focuses on recording, summarizing, and reporting a company's financial transactions to external stakeholders, such as investors and creditors.
Finance accounting is not a standard term in accounting; it may refer to financial management, which deals with sourcing income and raising funds but is not the same as financial accounting.
Fund accounting is used primarily by non-profit organizations and government entities to track resources allocated for specific purposes, not typically related to sourcing income or raising funds for a business.
Managerial accounting focuses on providing internal financial information to managers for decision-making, not on sourcing income or raising funds. Based on these clarifications, identify the correct type of accounting that matches the description in the problem.
