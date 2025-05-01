Items for which the buyer is credited at the time of closing are known as:
A
Buyer debits
B
Buyer credits
C
Seller credits
D
Seller debits
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'credits' in financial accounting: Credits represent amounts that reduce the buyer's liability or increase their equity at the time of closing.
Identify the context of the transaction: In a closing process, credits to the buyer typically include items such as prepaid taxes, prepaid insurance, or any other amounts that the seller has already paid but benefit the buyer.
Differentiate between buyer credits and other terms: Buyer credits are amounts credited to the buyer, reducing their total payment obligation. Buyer debits, on the other hand, are amounts the buyer owes. Seller credits and debits pertain to the seller's financial position.
Review the options provided: The correct answer is 'Buyer credits,' as these are the items credited to the buyer at closing.
Apply this understanding to similar scenarios: When analyzing closing statements, always identify which items are credited or debited to the buyer or seller based on the nature of the transaction.
