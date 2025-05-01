Review why the other options are incorrect: (a) Revenues should be recognized only when cash is received contradicts the accrual basis of accounting, which recognizes revenues when earned, not necessarily when cash is received. (b) Revenues and expenses should always be recognized in different accounting periods violates the matching principle. (c) Expenses should be recognized only when cash is paid contradicts the accrual basis of accounting, which recognizes expenses when incurred, not necessarily when cash is paid.