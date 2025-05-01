There is a cause-and-effect relationship between revenues and expenses that dictates:
A
Expenses should be recognized in the same period as the revenues they help to generate.
B
Revenues should be recognized only when cash is received.
C
Revenues and expenses should always be recognized in different accounting periods.
D
Expenses should be recognized only when cash is paid.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the matching principle in Financial Accounting, which states that expenses should be recognized in the same period as the revenues they help to generate. This ensures accurate representation of financial performance.
Analyze the options provided in the problem. The matching principle directly supports the idea that expenses are tied to the revenues they contribute to, making the first option correct.
Review why the other options are incorrect: (a) Revenues should be recognized only when cash is received contradicts the accrual basis of accounting, which recognizes revenues when earned, not necessarily when cash is received. (b) Revenues and expenses should always be recognized in different accounting periods violates the matching principle. (c) Expenses should be recognized only when cash is paid contradicts the accrual basis of accounting, which recognizes expenses when incurred, not necessarily when cash is paid.
Relate this concept to real-world examples, such as recognizing the cost of goods sold in the same period as the revenue from selling those goods.
Conclude that the correct answer aligns with the matching principle, emphasizing the importance of accurately matching revenues and expenses within the same accounting period.
