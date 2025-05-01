Revenue in the income statement for the year ended December 31, 2021 equals the:
A
Total sales orders received during 2021, regardless of delivery or payment
B
Total amount of goods and services delivered to customers during 2021, regardless of when cash is received
C
Total cash collected from customers during 2021, regardless of when goods or services were delivered
D
Total amount of expenses incurred during 2021
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of revenue recognition: Revenue is recognized when goods or services are delivered to customers, not when cash is received or sales orders are placed. This aligns with the accrual basis of accounting.
Review the options provided in the problem: Analyze each option to determine which aligns with the revenue recognition principle. For example, 'Total sales orders received during 2021' does not meet the criteria because revenue is recognized upon delivery, not order placement.
Focus on the correct principle: Revenue is recognized based on the delivery of goods or services during the accounting period, regardless of when cash is received. This ensures that the income statement reflects the actual performance of the business during the period.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, 'Total cash collected from customers during 2021' is incorrect because cash collection is related to the cash basis of accounting, not the accrual basis. Similarly, 'Total amount of expenses incurred during 2021' is irrelevant to revenue recognition.
Select the correct answer: The correct answer is 'Total amount of goods and services delivered to customers during 2021, regardless of when cash is received,' as it adheres to the accrual basis of accounting and the revenue recognition principle.
