Which of the following is NOT a factor in encouraging high-quality financial reporting?
A
Independent external audits
B
Effective corporate governance
C
Management override of controls
D
Strong internal controls
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of high-quality financial reporting: High-quality financial reporting ensures that financial statements are accurate, reliable, and comply with accounting standards. It is essential for stakeholders to make informed decisions.
Review the factors that encourage high-quality financial reporting: These include independent external audits, effective corporate governance, and strong internal controls. Each of these factors plays a role in ensuring the integrity and reliability of financial information.
Analyze the role of independent external audits: External audits provide an unbiased review of financial statements, ensuring compliance with accounting standards and detecting errors or fraud.
Examine the importance of effective corporate governance: Corporate governance involves policies and practices that ensure accountability, transparency, and ethical behavior within an organization, which supports high-quality financial reporting.
Evaluate why 'Management override of controls' is NOT a factor: Management override of controls refers to situations where management bypasses established internal controls, which can lead to inaccuracies or fraud in financial reporting. This undermines the quality of financial reporting rather than encouraging it.
