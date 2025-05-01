Which of the following best describes the impacts associated with contractual noncompliance in the context of fraud and the fraud triangle?
A
It increases the likelihood of asset appreciation and improved stakeholder trust.
B
It typically leads only to minor administrative delays with no significant consequences.
C
It has no effect on the organization's financial statements or operations.
D
It can result in financial losses, legal penalties, and reputational damage for the organization.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the fraud triangle, which consists of three elements: pressure, opportunity, and rationalization. These elements explain why individuals commit fraud.
Step 2: Recognize that contractual noncompliance refers to situations where an organization fails to adhere to the terms of a contract, which can lead to legal and financial consequences.
Step 3: Analyze the potential impacts of contractual noncompliance, such as financial losses due to penalties or damages, legal repercussions, and harm to the organization's reputation.
Step 4: Evaluate how these impacts align with the fraud triangle. For example, financial losses and reputational damage can increase pressure, while noncompliance may create opportunities for fraudulent activities.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of the impacts associated with contractual noncompliance is that it can result in financial losses, legal penalties, and reputational damage for the organization.
