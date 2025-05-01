Which of the following types of accounts are found on the income statement?
A
Owner's equity accounts
B
Dividends
C
Revenues and expenses
D
Assets and liabilities
Understand the purpose of the income statement: The income statement is a financial report that shows a company's financial performance over a specific period. It primarily focuses on revenues and expenses to calculate net income or loss.
Clarify the types of accounts: Owner's equity accounts, dividends, assets, and liabilities are not part of the income statement. These accounts are found on other financial statements such as the balance sheet or statement of retained earnings.
Identify the correct accounts: Revenues and expenses are the two main types of accounts reported on the income statement. Revenues represent the income earned from business operations, while expenses represent the costs incurred to generate those revenues.
Relate revenues and expenses to net income: The income statement calculates net income by subtracting total expenses from total revenues. This formula can be expressed as:
Conclude the explanation: Revenues and expenses are the correct types of accounts found on the income statement because they directly contribute to determining the financial performance of a company during a specific period.
