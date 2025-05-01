Which of the following is NOT included in a profit and loss report (income statement)?
A
Revenue
B
Expenses
C
Net income
D
Total assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a profit and loss report (income statement). It is a financial statement that summarizes the revenues, expenses, and net income (or loss) over a specific period of time.
Review the components typically included in an income statement: Revenue (sales or income generated), Expenses (costs incurred to generate revenue), and Net Income (the result of subtracting expenses from revenue).
Recognize that 'Total Assets' is part of the balance sheet, not the income statement. The balance sheet provides a snapshot of a company's financial position, including assets, liabilities, and equity, at a specific point in time.
Compare the options provided in the question to the components of the income statement. Revenue, Expenses, and Net Income are all part of the income statement, while Total Assets is not.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Total Assets,' as it is not included in a profit and loss report (income statement).
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian