Which of the following items is reported on the income statement?
A
Liabilities
B
Revenues
C
Owner's equity
D
Assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the income statement: The income statement is a financial report that shows a company's financial performance over a specific period, primarily focusing on revenues and expenses to calculate net income or loss.
Review the definitions of the options provided: Liabilities, Owner's Equity, Assets, and Revenues. Liabilities, Owner's Equity, and Assets are reported on the balance sheet, while Revenues are reported on the income statement.
Identify the key components of the income statement: Revenues, Expenses, Gains, and Losses. Revenues represent the income earned from the company's primary operations, such as sales or services.
Eliminate incorrect options: Liabilities, Owner's Equity, and Assets are not part of the income statement because they represent financial positions rather than performance metrics.
Conclude that Revenues are reported on the income statement because they directly contribute to calculating the company's net income or loss for the period.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian