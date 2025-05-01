Which of the following would NOT be included on a cash flow statement?
A
Depreciation expense
B
Cash paid to suppliers
C
Cash received from customers
D
Dividends declared but not yet paid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the cash flow statement: It is a financial report that shows the inflows and outflows of cash within a business during a specific period. It categorizes cash flows into operating, investing, and financing activities.
Review the items listed in the problem: Depreciation expense, cash paid to suppliers, cash received from customers, and dividends declared but not yet paid.
Analyze each item: Depreciation expense is a non-cash item and is included in the cash flow statement under operating activities as an adjustment to net income. Cash paid to suppliers and cash received from customers are direct cash transactions and are included under operating activities.
Consider dividends declared but not yet paid: Dividends declared but not yet paid represent a liability and are not a cash transaction. Since the cash flow statement only includes actual cash inflows and outflows, this item would NOT be included.
Conclude that dividends declared but not yet paid are excluded from the cash flow statement because they do not involve the movement of cash during the reporting period.
