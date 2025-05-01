If a firm sells shares of stock, it is financing with which of the following?
A
Accounts payable
B
Equity
C
Debt
D
Retained earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of equity financing: Equity financing involves raising capital by selling shares of stock to investors. This represents ownership in the company and is distinct from debt financing, which involves borrowing money.
Review the options provided: Accounts payable, debt, retained earnings, and equity. Each term represents a different financial concept.
Eliminate incorrect options: Accounts payable refers to short-term liabilities owed to suppliers, debt refers to borrowed funds, and retained earnings are profits reinvested in the business rather than distributed as dividends. None of these involve selling shares of stock.
Identify the correct option: Selling shares of stock is a form of equity financing because it involves issuing ownership stakes in the company to investors.
Conclude that the correct answer is equity, as it directly relates to the sale of shares to raise capital for the firm.
