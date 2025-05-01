Which of the following is an example of work-in-process inventory for an automobile company?
A
Partially assembled cars on the production line
B
Finished vehicles ready for shipment
C
Office supplies used by administrative staff
D
Raw steel sheets stored in the warehouse
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of work-in-process inventory: Work-in-process (WIP) inventory refers to goods that are partially completed but not yet finished. These items are in the production process and have incurred some costs, such as labor and materials, but are not ready for sale.
Analyze the options provided: The question lists four items, and you need to determine which one fits the definition of work-in-process inventory for an automobile company.
Option 1: 'Partially assembled cars on the production line' - This fits the definition of work-in-process inventory because these cars are in the process of being manufactured but are not yet complete.
Option 2: 'Finished vehicles ready for shipment' - This represents finished goods inventory, not work-in-process inventory, as these vehicles are fully assembled and ready for sale or distribution.
Option 3: 'Office supplies used by administrative staff' and Option 4: 'Raw steel sheets stored in the warehouse' - Neither of these options fit the definition of work-in-process inventory. Office supplies are not part of the production process, and raw steel sheets are considered raw materials inventory, not work-in-process.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian