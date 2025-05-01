Which of the following is a characteristic of value in accounting?
A
Depreciation
B
Amortization
C
Objectivity
D
Liquidity
Understand the concept of 'value' in accounting, which refers to the measurement of financial elements based on objective and reliable criteria.
Review the term 'Objectivity' in accounting, which ensures that financial information is based on unbiased evidence rather than personal opinions or estimates.
Compare 'Objectivity' with other terms provided in the options, such as 'Depreciation,' 'Amortization,' and 'Liquidity,' which are specific accounting processes or measures but do not directly define the characteristic of value.
Recognize that 'Depreciation' and 'Amortization' are methods of allocating costs over time, and 'Liquidity' refers to the ability to convert assets into cash, none of which directly relate to the characteristic of value.
Conclude that 'Objectivity' is the correct answer because it aligns with the principle of providing reliable and unbiased financial information, which is a fundamental characteristic of value in accounting.
