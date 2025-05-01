Understand the concept of job order production: It refers to a production system where goods or services are manufactured based on specific customer orders, tailored to meet unique requirements.
Compare job order production with other production methods: Continuous production involves uninterrupted manufacturing processes, mass production focuses on large-scale standardized goods, and process production deals with repetitive processes for homogeneous products.
Recognize the key characteristic of job order production: It is synonymous with custom-order production, as it emphasizes customization and individual orders rather than standardized or repetitive processes.
Eliminate incorrect options: Continuous production, mass production, and process production do not align with the customization aspect of job order production.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'custom-order production,' as it accurately describes the nature of job order production.
