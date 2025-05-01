Which of the following costs would be classified as a period cost?
A
Depreciation on manufacturing equipment
B
Direct materials used in production
C
Factory supervisor's salary
D
Sales commissions paid to sales staff
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of period costs: Period costs are expenses that are not directly tied to the production process. These costs are incurred over a specific period and are typically associated with selling, administrative, or general business operations rather than manufacturing.
Review the examples provided in the problem: Depreciation on manufacturing equipment, direct materials used in production, and factory supervisor's salary are all costs directly related to the manufacturing process. These are classified as product costs, not period costs.
Identify the correct classification for sales commissions: Sales commissions are expenses incurred as part of selling activities, which are not directly tied to production. Therefore, they are classified as period costs.
Distinguish between product costs and period costs: Product costs include direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead, all of which are tied to the production process. Period costs, on the other hand, include selling and administrative expenses, such as sales commissions.
Conclude that sales commissions paid to sales staff are classified as period costs because they are related to selling activities rather than the manufacturing process.
