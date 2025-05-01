Which of the following is NOT a feature of whole life insurance?
A
Coverage lasts for the insured's entire lifetime
B
Coverage automatically expires after a set term
C
Premiums are typically fixed throughout the policy
D
The policy accumulates cash value over time
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of whole life insurance. Whole life insurance is a type of permanent life insurance that provides coverage for the insured's entire lifetime, as long as premiums are paid.
Step 2: Review the features of whole life insurance. Key features include: (1) Lifetime coverage, (2) Fixed premiums, and (3) Accumulation of cash value over time.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the question. Compare each option against the features of whole life insurance to determine which one does not align.
Step 4: Identify the option that contradicts the concept of whole life insurance. Specifically, the statement 'Coverage automatically expires after a set term' is inconsistent with the idea of lifetime coverage, which is a defining feature of whole life insurance.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that states 'Coverage automatically expires after a set term,' as this is NOT a feature of whole life insurance.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian