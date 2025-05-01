Which of the following accounting organizations require their members to comply with a code of ethical conduct?
A
Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
B
American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA)
C
Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB)
D
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of each organization mentioned in the problem: IRS, AICPA, FASB, and SEC. Research their primary functions and whether they enforce ethical conduct codes for their members.
Focus on the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Learn that it is a professional organization for Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) and requires its members to adhere to a strict Code of Professional Conduct.
Compare the AICPA's ethical requirements with the other organizations listed. Note that the IRS, FASB, and SEC are regulatory or standard-setting bodies, not professional membership organizations, and do not enforce a code of ethical conduct for members.
Conclude that the AICPA is the correct answer because it explicitly requires its members to comply with a code of ethical conduct.
Review the importance of ethical conduct in accounting and how professional organizations like the AICPA uphold integrity and trust in the profession.
