Which of the following assets does the IRS disregard as being a capital asset?
A
Inventory held for sale in the ordinary course of business
B
Artwork purchased for personal enjoyment
C
Personal residence
D
Stocks held for investment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a capital asset: According to the IRS, a capital asset generally includes property held by an individual or business for investment purposes, personal use, or enjoyment. Examples include stocks, bonds, personal residences, and artwork purchased for personal enjoyment.
Identify exceptions to capital assets: The IRS explicitly excludes certain types of property from being classified as capital assets. These exceptions include inventory held for sale in the ordinary course of business, depreciable property used in a trade or business, and accounts receivable.
Analyze each option provided in the question: Evaluate whether each asset listed fits the definition of a capital asset or falls under the exceptions outlined by the IRS.
Determine why inventory held for sale in the ordinary course of business is excluded: Inventory is considered ordinary income property because it is directly tied to the business's operations and is not held for investment or personal use.
Conclude that inventory held for sale in the ordinary course of business is disregarded as a capital asset by the IRS, while the other options (artwork for personal enjoyment, personal residence, and stocks held for investment) qualify as capital assets.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian